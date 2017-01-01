Features
Everything you need to know about App Spot.
No Coding Required
If you know how to tap on your phone, you can create your Android app, on the spot.
Native Android App
AppSpot gives you a native app and NOT a mobile site inside an app. You'll love it.
Themes
We're rolling out AppSpot version 1 with 3 themes. We'll be adding more themes and effects every month.
Preview & Activate Theme
Want to change your theme? No problem. You can do it on the fly. Simply choose another theme and activate it.
Empower Your Website Business
A mobile app will build a connection with your customers that goes beyond a regular website. It builds loyalty with your blog readers and helps increase readership, empowering your business like never before.
More Features
We'll be launching more features every week. If you have more questions, please drop us an email on [email protected]
App Spot creates beautiful themes for
Whether you are a travel blogger, a fashion blogger, an automotive blogger or a celebrity.
Trying to spread your message to a mobile audience, AppSpot plays a vital role in accomplishing all of your outreach goals.
App Spot’s beautiful app themes and simply implementation shall leave you mesmerized.
Take a Look at Our Screens
I have a blog called WheelsGuru and have been thinking about an app for my readers for quite some time. AppSpot came across as a blessing.
Shah Nawaz Karim – Founder & CEO – WheelsGuru.com
Get App Spot
The number 1 App Maker. Sign in with your WordPress credentials, choose a theme and see its demo,
Create an app for your Fashion Blog
Make a cool Android app for your fashion blog. And for all your followers out there. If you are a fashionista and are trying to promote yourself, the cool fashion app from AppSpot can make a fantastic one.
- Get a fashion app, on the spot.
- In less than 3 steps, you’ll have your Native Android App.
- When we say “No Coding Required”, we mean it.
Create an app for your Travel Blog
You travel all around the world, so do your users and so should your app. Make a cool Android app for your travel blog. And for all your followers out there. If you are a travel blogger and are trying to promote yourself, the cool travel app from AppSpot can make a difference. Go Wrooom!
- Get an app for your travel blog, on the spot.
- In less than 3 steps, you’ll have your Native Android App.
- When we say “No Coding Required”, we mean it.
Here is how you get your app, on the spot.
Any social proofs? Yeah!
