Make your app, on the spot. With App Spot, you can make an app for your WordPress blog, on the spot.

  • App Spot creates a beautiful app for your blog,

    on the spot.

  • Step 1 - Download & Sign in

    Download the AppSpot admin app from here and sign in to your WordPress account.

  • Step 2 - Select a theme

    Out of 3 themes, choose the style you like for your app and watch the demo there n there.

  • Step 3 - Live Preview

    You shall be able to preview a native app of your blog. If you like what you see, you may complete the process

Make your app, on the spot.

Features

Everything you need to know about App Spot.

No Coding Required

If you know how to tap on your phone, you can create your Android app, on the spot.

Native Android App

AppSpot gives you a native app and NOT a mobile site inside an app. You'll love it.

Themes

We're rolling out AppSpot version 1 with 3 themes. We'll be adding more themes and effects every month.

Preview & Activate Theme

Want to change your theme? No problem. You can do it on the fly. Simply choose another theme and activate it.

Empower Your Website Business

A mobile app will build a connection with your customers that goes beyond a regular website. It builds loyalty with your blog readers and helps increase readership, empowering your business like never before.

More Features

We'll be launching more features every week. If you have more questions, please drop us an email on [email protected]

Your Blog's App

App Spot creates beautiful themes for

Whether you are a travel blogger, a fashion blogger, an automotive blogger or a celebrity.

Trying to spread your message to a mobile audience, AppSpot plays a vital role in accomplishing all of your outreach goals.

 

App Spot’s beautiful app themes and simply implementation shall leave you mesmerized.

Look!

Take a Look at Our Screens

I have a blog called WheelsGuru and have been thinking about an app for my readers for quite some time. AppSpot came across as a blessing.

Shah Nawaz Karim – Founder & CEO – WheelsGuru.com

Create an app for your Fashion Blog

Make a cool Android app for your fashion blog. And for all your followers out there. If you are a fashionista and are trying to promote yourself, the cool fashion app from AppSpot can make a fantastic one.

  • Get a fashion app, on the spot.
  • In less than 3 steps, you’ll have your Native Android App.
  • When we say “No Coding Required”, we mean it.
  • Sign in with your WordPress credentials, choose a theme and see its demo, download your app file.
Create an app for your Travel Blog

You travel all around the world, so do your users and so should your app. Make a cool Android app for your travel blog. And for all your followers out there. If you are a travel blogger and are trying to promote yourself, the cool travel app from AppSpot can make a difference. Go Wrooom!

  • Get an app for your travel blog, on the spot.
  • In less than 3 steps, you’ll have your Native Android App.
  • When we say “No Coding Required”, we mean it.
  • Sign in with your WordPress credentials, choose a theme and see its demo, download your app file.
Here is how you get your app, on the spot.

  1. Sign In - Download App Spot and sign in to your WordPress account.
  2. Choose a theme - Out of 3 themes, choose the style you like for your app and watch the demo there n there.
  3. Get your app, on the spot - Finish the payment process, and check your email. You'd receive an email from us with your android app file.

How to make your app with app spot with App Spot.

Any social proofs? Yeah!

